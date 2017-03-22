Former Rocky Mount police officer charged with first-degree murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Rocky Mount police officer faces charges a murder charge in the death of a 17-year-old on Powell Drive on Tuesday.

Just before 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Powell Drive where they found Traveon Sessoms Bullock in a yard suffering from wounds suffered during an assault.

Bullock was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Later, officers stopped a suspect vehicle which led to the arrest of Leo Isham Kearney and Dexter Jamal Williams.

Kearney, 26, is a former Rocky Mount police officer whose employment with the Department ended in September 2015. He was initially charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Williams, 19, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Bullock died while being transported to a second hospital, police confirmed.

Following his death, Kearney’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.