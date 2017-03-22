Forecast: Clouds & rain this morning gives way to a cool and sunny afternoon

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” continues through tonight. An approaching cold front could trigger a few gusty thunderstorms late tonight. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with showers early this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds are light early this morning but will pick up late morning.

 


THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be parting through the afternoon to call it partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are breezy, out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Much colder tonight, upper 20s to lower 30s, clear and breezy, winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Will be a chilly Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 50’s.

 

