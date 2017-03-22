Downtown Williamston building collapses two months after condition concerns

Related Coverage Concern over old building in Martin Co. collapsing grows

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Barricades surround a building in downtown Williamston after the front of the building collapsed onto the sidewalk.

The Williamston Fire Department says it happened just before 7:30a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters say the building is the old Mitchell’s Photography building on Main Street. This is the same building WNCT mentioned town officials were watching amid concerns of its condition in January.

The fire department says the building was vacant and no injures were reported.

Firefighters and public works barricaded the outside of the building as a precaution.