Cooper’s first vetoed bill back before Republican lawmakers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders are deciding whether they’ve got the votes to cancel Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s first veto of a GOP bill making local trial court elections officially partisan again.

The House placed the vetoed measure on its floor debate calendar Wednesday, but doesn’t have to act right away. At least three-fifths of House and Senate members voting would have to agree to override for the law to be enacted. The bill is one of several pieces of GOP legislation designed to reshape the state’s courts or weaken Cooper.

Cooper says judges shouldn’t be chosen based on party labels, but on experience and other qualifications.

Republicans say voters know very little about judicial candidates and that having parties by their names gives the public more information about them.