Controversial TV personality Tomi Lahren to speak at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Controversial TV personality and conservative Tomi Lahren will speak at East Carolina University on April 17th.

The host was picked by the ECU chapter of Turning Point USA.

Chapter President Giovanni Triana said they wanted to pick a speaker who would garner a lot of attention, and represent conservative values that he believes are often overlooked by speakers who come to ECU.

Doors for the event open at 6 p.m., and will only be open to students and faculty with ECU IDs.

Lahren is scheduled to speak for about an hour starting at 7 p.m.

A planned protest area will be set up outside.