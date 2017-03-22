Green Mill Run Greenway opens new section at ribbon cutting

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After months of delays, the newest section of the Green Mill Run Greenway is ready for foot and bicycle traffic.

The opening was celebrated with a  ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon at Blount Recreational Sports.

The 1.2-mile section cost about $1.6 million.

It will connect J.H. Rose High School to Charles Street just across from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The section is open to walking, running or biking. It winds through a wetlands area and includes a footbridge and two boardwalks.

“We have the most Greenways of any city our size in the state, and we’re pretty proud of that,” said Mayor Allen Thomas. “We want to have a walkable, bikeable community and quality of life for our families and seniors to be able to really get out and enjoy nature. It’s tremendous in terms of a quality of life component for Greenville.”

The new section does connect with the existing Greenway, which runs all the way to Town Common.

With the new section, the Greenway now winds through five miles of the city.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Green Mill Run Greenway opens new section at ribbon cutting

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s