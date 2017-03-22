Green Mill Run Greenway opens new section at ribbon cutting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After months of delays, the newest section of the Green Mill Run Greenway is ready for foot and bicycle traffic.

The opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon at Blount Recreational Sports.

The 1.2-mile section cost about $1.6 million.

It will connect J.H. Rose High School to Charles Street just across from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The section is open to walking, running or biking. It winds through a wetlands area and includes a footbridge and two boardwalks.

“We have the most Greenways of any city our size in the state, and we’re pretty proud of that,” said Mayor Allen Thomas. “We want to have a walkable, bikeable community and quality of life for our families and seniors to be able to really get out and enjoy nature. It’s tremendous in terms of a quality of life component for Greenville.”

The new section does connect with the existing Greenway, which runs all the way to Town Common.

With the new section, the Greenway now winds through five miles of the city.