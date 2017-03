GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The newest section of the Green Mill Run Greenway is ready for foot and bicycle traffic.

The City of Greenville will host a ribbon cutting for Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m. It’ll take place at the Blount Recreational Sports.

Officials are also moving forward with plans for Community Tree Day. That’s when representatives from the City, ReLeaf of Greenville, and East Carolina University will join volunteers in planting approximately 100 trees along the new greenway.