Beaufort Community College dedicates statue as part of 50th anniversary

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort Community College dedicated a sculpture made by its welding students and an instructor as part of the college’s 50th anniversary, which the school is celebrating this year, at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The 5,000-pound metal sculpture contains a school of fish swimming around pilings. On top of the pilings is an osprey circling its next with chicks inside. On the back is a great blue heron.

The statue will sit on Campus Drive East leading to Building 10 and Building 5 at the school. NC Community College System President Dr. Jimmie Williamson, former BCCC President Dr. David McLawhorn, current BCCC president Dr. Barbara Tansey and instructor Ted Clayton will speak at the event.

Welding instructor Ted Clayton has been working on the statue for seven years, getting materials donated from PotashCorp, Flanders Filters and Carver Machine Works. Students have volunteered outside of class to work on the statue.