Beaufort Community College dedicates statue as part of 50th anniversary

By and Published:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort Community College dedicated a sculpture made by its welding students and an instructor as part of the college’s 50th anniversary, which the school is celebrating this year, at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The 5,000-pound metal sculpture contains a school of fish swimming around pilings. On top of the pilings is an osprey circling its next with chicks inside. On the back is a great blue heron.

The statue will sit on Campus Drive East leading to Building 10 and Building 5 at the school. NC Community College System President Dr. Jimmie Williamson, former BCCC President Dr. David McLawhorn, current BCCC president Dr. Barbara Tansey and instructor Ted Clayton will speak at the event.

Welding instructor Ted Clayton has been working on the statue for seven years, getting materials donated from PotashCorp, Flanders Filters and Carver Machine Works. Students have volunteered outside of class to work on the statue.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s