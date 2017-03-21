Utility company trained to fight crime

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Onslow County neighborhoods just got a little safer, thanks in part to a new group working to fight crime.

The Onslow County Water and Sewer Authority, ONWASA, is now a part of the community watch program.

The utility company worked with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to train their meter readers and technicians on crime prevention about three weeks ago.

“As we’re out in the community, it just made sense to me that we keep our eyes open for anything suspicious happening,” Jeff Hudson, CEO of ONWASA, said.

ONWASA covers 140,000 folks in the county and has 14 employees out on the road reading meters, which means they go to certain neighborhoods more often than deputies do.

“It’s good citizenship,” Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said. “The utility workers, they know the area. They see something suspicious, they make a report, give us a call and we investigate it.”

If the meter readers notice any suspicious activity they are trained to write down the location, time, date and distinguishing factors of the individual. But they never approach.

“Meter readers get to know their routes, especially if they’re walking from house to house reading the meters,” Hudson said. “So it’s just a matter of good citizenship that if we see something we can do to protect life or property that we should call it in.”

The sheriff’s office would like for all citizens to get involved in community watch programs.

If you notice any suspicious activity, write down the details and give them a call.