Trump: political consequences for GOP members who vote against healthcare bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – With Thursday’s vote on the healthcare bill looming, President Donald Trump spoke to House Republicans Tuesday morning.

During that meeting, Pres. Trump warned of political consequences for Republicans who voted against his healthcare plan. He left the meeting feeling optimistic.

“We had a great meeting and I think we’ll get a winner vote,” he said.

But several Republicans remain against the bill, including North Carolina Congressmen Walter B. Jones and Mark Meadows.

“They moved this thing too quickly,” Jones told WNCT. “They should have waited a month or two and gone around this country with the right committees, with the right members of both parties.”

Congressman Jones was in Pitt County last week speaking in front of a group of elderly people. Many of them expressed concern over the proposed bill, which is one of the reasons Jones said he will vote no.

“Old Americans would see larger increases in out of pocket cost for insurance premiums,” he said.

His office has been flooded with calls about the healthcare plan. He told WNCT he’s received 800 calls against it, and only 3 for it.

Republican leadership has spent the last several days tweaking the proposed bill to gain more support from Conservatives and Moderates.

“I would simply say that a lot of the members concerns have been incorporated in this process,” said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

If the vote were Tuesday, Congressman Jones said he doesn’t think it would pass the House. He said when you try to rush a bill through, you don’t find out the consequences until months after.

Jones also said he wasn’t concerned about the president’s comments of political backlash, as he represents North Carolinians, not the president.

“That’s my first obligation. Not to an administration, be it Republican or Democrat,” he said.