Teen charged with killing man whose body found in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged an 18-year-old man with the death of a man found dead in Raleigh last weekend.

Police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said in a news release Tuesday morning that Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda has been charged with murder. Lara-Pineda is being held in the Wake County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney.

The body of 28-year-old Fredys Odilo Del Cid Ramos was found Sunday in some woods. Investigators say Ramos had been strangled.

Police have not released a possible motive for the death.