Registration closes Wednesday for upcoming Emerald Isle Marathon

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Registration closes Wednesday for the fourth annual Emerald Isle Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K.

Organizers said it is one more way to increase tourism during the off-season.

More than 900 runners are already signed up, and registration will close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The proceeds raised from the marathon will benefit the bike path along N.C. 58 as well as the Crystal Coast Autism Center.

The races may delay traffic slightly on NC 58 at the Mangrove Drive (near CVS) intersection and at the Lee Avenue intersection between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday

You can register online here.