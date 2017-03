GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Fire crews in Pitt County are trying to figure out what caused a Monday night fire.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hudsons Crossroads Road near Blackjack-Simpson Road.

The structure was an abandoned double-wide trailer. It’s a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Blackjack Fire Department responded and was assisted by three other crews.