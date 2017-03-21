Pirates softball wins in walk-off fashion

GREENVILLE, N.C. – With East Carolina trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, senior outfielder Ali Ramirez clubbed a two-run home run over the left field fence to propel the Pirates to a 6-5 non-conference victory over in-state opponent Campbell Tuesday evening at the ECU Softball Stadium.

Team Records: East Carolina: (16-13) | Campbell: (17-16)

The Rundown

The top of the ECU lineup certainly did its job in the contest as senior outfielders Ciara Ervin and Kacie Oshiro, as well as junior infielder Meredith Burroughs, combined to go 5-for-12 with two runs scored and two RBI. Ramirez’ home run was the 37th of the season for East Carolina who leads the American Athletic Conference in long balls. Amber Schisler paced the Camel offensive efforts with two hits, two runs scored and two RBI while Caroline Smith drove in three runs herself.

Sophomore RHP Mary Williams (4-7) was effective in relief, tossing four innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Senior RHP Lydia Ritchie pitched the first three innings, surrendering two runs on just one hit. She fanned three Campbell batters and walked one.

The Decisive Inning

With the Camels leading by one in the top of the seventh inning, two singles and a walk loaded the bases with just one out on the board. Williams worked out of the jam brilliantly, however, striking out Smith and inducing a pop up to second base to escape the frame unscathed.

Burroughs led off the home half with a sharp single through the right side before a fielder’s choice represented the first out. Ramirez then stepped up to the plate and sent the Pirate faithful home happy, drilling a 0-1 pitch into the net over the right field fence for the winning tally.

Statistic of the Game

East Carolina won in walkoff fashion for the third time this season. The Pirates have hit two walkoff home runs in the last three weeks.

Up Next

ECU will cap its two-game midweek schedule Wednesday afternoon against another in-state opponent in Elon. First pitch between the Pirates and Phoenix is slated for 4 p.m.