Nationally recognized Greenville teacher speaks at power lunch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A now nationally recognized teacher spoke to a public audience Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Bonner of South Greenville Elementary was the guest speaker at a power lunch hosted by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. The engagement follows two appearances by Bonner on the Ellen Degeneres Show after a music video of his students “rapping” about what they learned in class went viral.

A Go-Fund-Me account set up by Ellen for Bonner has already raised north of $85K and she, herself, donated $25,000 to the school.