Man accused in Christmas 2015 club shooting takes plea deal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man accused in a Christmas 2015 nightclub shooting has taken a plea deal.

Antwon Bowman took a plea deal Tuesday morning. He’ll spend up to 28 years in prison.

He was accused in the incident that occurred near Club Faiz on Saturday, December 25, which resulted in three victims being shot. At the time he was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and first-degree shooting into an occupied vehicle.