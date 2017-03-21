Kinston police: Shooting suspect found hiding in bathroom

Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A man hiding in the bathroom of a Kinston home was arrested Monday and charged with a shooting that happened at J’s Place on West Blount Street March 12, Kinston police said.

Members of the United States Marshals, Eastern District Violent Fugitive Taskforce, arrested Christopher Deon Jones 8 a.m. Monday at 3205 Crestwood Drive in Kinston.

Kinston police said two handguns were discovered, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. One handgun was stolen from Tampa, Florida, deputies said.

Jones was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the March 12 shooting. He also faces charges relating to the firearms and drugs.

Jones was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $1,325,000 bond.

