Jacksonville police to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Jacksonville Police Department will host “Coffee with a Cop” at Sandy Run Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday.

The event is meant to provide an informal atmosphere for officers and community members to discuss issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

“This gives us an opportunity to talk to people that work during the day and hear what their perspective is and what they think we should be doing in the community,” Police Chief Mike Yaniero said.

This is the first time since its inception one year ago that Coffee with a Cop’s been held at a church.

“For the Public Safety Department to come out of its environment and to sit with the residents there speaks volumes of their willingness to be open and their desire to make them feel comfortable,” Rev. Joel Churchwell, pastor at Sandy Run Baptist, said.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the US Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

This is the sixth event held by JPD. Chief Yaniero says the department is looking at holding the event in local apartment complexes as well.