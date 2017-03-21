Greenville City Council approves agreement for red light camera program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville City Council voted 4-2 in favor of an agreement for the city’s red light camera program.

The agreement with American Traffic Solutions, Inc. would allow GPD to install, maintain and operate the equipment, as well as collect penalties for citations.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said while red light runners will be flagged by the cameras, a GPD officer will review all incidents before tickets are issued.

Holtzman said the cameras will be installed on highly-trafficked roads, where approximately 10,000 to 20,000 people travel one way daily. Of those travelers, an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 will run red lights.

The money collected from the program will be paid to Pitt County Schools. State law requires a local school system to receive all profits from the fines.

GPD says it hopes to have cameras installed by mid-July. It’ll start with a warning period. Ticketing will begin in August.

The purpose of the program is to improve traffic safety.