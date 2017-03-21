Greenville City Council approves agreement for red light camera program

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville City Council voted 4-2 in favor of an agreement for the city’s red light camera program.

The agreement with American Traffic Solutions, Inc. would allow GPD to install, maintain and operate the equipment, as well as collect penalties for citations.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said while red light runners will be flagged by the cameras, a GPD officer will review all incidents before tickets are issued.

Holtzman said the cameras will be installed on highly-trafficked roads, where approximately 10,000 to 20,000 people travel one way daily. Of those travelers, an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 will run red lights.

The money collected from the program will be paid to Pitt County Schools. State law requires a local school system to receive all profits from the fines.

GPD says it hopes to have cameras installed by mid-July. It’ll start with a warning period. Ticketing will begin in August.

The purpose of the program is to improve traffic safety.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s