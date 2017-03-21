Forecast: “First Alert Weather Day” today

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect today. A few strong thunderstorms are possible late this evening with a series of disturbances/fronts. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with rain showers early this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies will dry by mid-morning with cloudy skies sticking around.



THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy this afternoon. A stronger cold front arrives later this evening, bringing more potential for a few gusty thunderstorms. Highs are in the 70’s inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area overnight. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and a heavy rain shower at times. Temperatures will be on either side of 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be clearing quickly after a few morning showers. Highs in the 50’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 51 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 40% 56 ° F precip: 40% 55 ° F precip: 40% 54 ° F precip: 70% 53 ° F precip: 60% 52 ° F precip: 50% 51 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast