Forecast: “First Alert Weather Day” today

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect today. A few strong thunderstorms are possible late this evening with a series of disturbances/fronts. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with rain showers early this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies will dry by mid-morning with cloudy skies sticking around.


THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy this afternoon. A stronger cold front arrives later this evening, bringing more potential for a few gusty thunderstorms. Highs are in the 70’s inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area overnight. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and a heavy rain shower at times. Temperatures will be on either side of 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be clearing quickly after a few morning showers. Highs in the 50’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
51° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
50° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
58° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
61° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
57° F
precip:
40%
3am
Wed
56° F
precip:
40%
4am
Wed
55° F
precip:
40%
5am
Wed
54° F
precip:
70%
6am
Wed
53° F
precip:
60%
7am
Wed
52° F
precip:
50%
8am
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
53° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
