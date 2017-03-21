Disabled American Veterans of Greenville calling on community for help

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County chapter of the Disabled American Veterans is calling on the community for help

The DAV said Tuesday morning they’re in desperate need of a new facility.

Right now, the DAV borrows space in Greenville’s Vietnam Veterans of America building.

Commanders of the DAV said they have outgrown the current location and need more room for offices.

They said a new building would allow them to help more veterans in need of services.

“This building is owned by the City of Greenville,” one of them said. “It’s rented to the VVA for one dollar a year. Well, maybe we can find another situation like this, maybe with Pitt County government.”

The DAV said if you are able to help or know of a facility they can use to contact them. Contact them at (252) 493-4954.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s