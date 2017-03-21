Disabled American Veterans of Greenville calling on community for help

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County chapter of the Disabled American Veterans is calling on the community for help

The DAV said Tuesday morning they’re in desperate need of a new facility.

Right now, the DAV borrows space in Greenville’s Vietnam Veterans of America building.

Commanders of the DAV said they have outgrown the current location and need more room for offices.

They said a new building would allow them to help more veterans in need of services.

“This building is owned by the City of Greenville,” one of them said. “It’s rented to the VVA for one dollar a year. Well, maybe we can find another situation like this, maybe with Pitt County government.”

The DAV said if you are able to help or know of a facility they can use to contact them. Contact them at (252) 493-4954.