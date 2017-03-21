Craven Co. road project about to head in the right direction

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Making your commute smoother while improving the economy, that’s the goal of one long-time project in Craven County.

It’s been on the books for over a decade. But now it looks like a crucial project in Craven County could soon be finished.

Where the current day NC 43 connector ends, at the intersection of US 70 and 17, it partially continues for about a mile south where it dead ends.

But soon, the work to finish the section of road all the way to US 17 Business could get underway.

“We had built part of it from 70 over to 43 several years ago,” said Jeff Cabaniss, NCDOT engineer. “And this is an extension that would bring it down to parallel Trent Creek Road.”

