Conley wins “Strikeout Cancer” game, Rose cruises to victory, Conley falls in extra innings

The D.H. Conley softball team hosted their annual “Strikeout Cancer” game on Tuesday night where the team wore pink uniforms to help raise breast cancer awareness. Before the game, breast cancer survivor and Conley English teacher, Christy Sutton threw out the first pitch. The Lady Vikings were able to defeat C.B. Aycock 10-4 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Vikings baseball team was stuck in a late-inning matchup with Golden Falcons. Conley trailed 5-4 heading to the bottom of the ninth, after Robbie O’Neal reached second on an error, Brock Cross represented the winning run at the plate, but was unable to come through as CB Aycock was able to hold on for a 5-4 victory.

Earlier in the day at Guy Smith Ballpark, the J.H. Rose Rampants improved 8-0 as they were able to defeat Southern Wayne 11-1, they are back at home tomorrow when they take on Manteo.