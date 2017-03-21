Conley wins “Strikeout Cancer” game, Rose cruises to victory, Conley falls in extra innings

By Published:

The D.H. Conley softball team hosted their annual “Strikeout Cancer” game on Tuesday night where the team wore pink uniforms to help raise breast cancer awareness. Before the game, breast cancer survivor and Conley English teacher, Christy Sutton threw out the first pitch. The Lady Vikings were able to defeat C.B. Aycock 10-4 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Vikings baseball team was stuck in a late-inning matchup with Golden Falcons. Conley trailed 5-4 heading to the bottom of the ninth, after Robbie O’Neal reached second on an error, Brock Cross represented the winning run at the plate, but was unable to come through as CB Aycock was able to hold on for a 5-4 victory.

Earlier in the day at Guy Smith Ballpark, the J.H. Rose Rampants improved 8-0 as they were able to defeat Southern Wayne 11-1, they are back at home tomorrow when they take on Manteo.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s