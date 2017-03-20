Washington woman charged with cruelty to animals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Washington woman is charged with cruelty to animals.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said her arrest follows them attempting to serve a warrant for an unrelated crime on an unrelated person on Sunday. But when they approached a home at 1059 South Grimesland Bridge Road, they spotted a brown pit bull, about a year old, under the carport and tied with a 6 foot chain but no food or water. Inside the abandoned home, which had no power or water, they found another pit bull, 2 to 6 months old, in a bedroom with no food and water, and surrounded by dog feces and in need of medical help.

The deputies arrested the owner of the dogs, 32-year-old Kimberly Charlene Gibbs of Washington, at the scene. She’s charged with Cruelty to Animals and was placed under a $3,000 secured bond.

Animal control took possession of both dogs.