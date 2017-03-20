Trooper: Driver was speeding in Greenville tanker truck crash

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – The driver of a tanker truck was transported to Vidant Medical Center after his 7,000-gallon diesel tanker rolled over along Staton Mill Road in Pitt County Monday night.

The accident happened shortly after 6 p.m., just north of Wellcome Middle School.

The Highway Patrol said the driver was coming around the curb too fast and the tanker portion went off the road, then the truck went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver, who was charged with exceeding a safe speed, was treated and released but did have serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

Pitt County’s Director/ Community Emergency Coordinator Allen Everette said a fuel spill from the wreck shut down roads in the area for safety and clean up. The truck was removed around 10 p.m. and the road was reopened after 11 p.m.

DOT crews tested for contamination Tuesday morning and a geologist checked to see if there was any harm to the environment.