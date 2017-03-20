Tanker crash spills gas; closes roads in Pitt County

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – The driver of a tanker truck was transported to Vidant Medical Center after his 18 wheeler crashed along Staton Mill Road in Pitt County Monday night.

The accident happened shortly after 6 p.m., just north of Wellcome Middle School. Pitt County’s Director/ Community Emergency Coordinator Allen Everette tells WNCT a fuel spill from the wreck has shut down roads in the area for safety and clean up. The roads include Staton Mill Road from Sweet Gum Road to Pug Moore Road. DOT crews will asses the situation Tuesday morning.

State Highway Patrols is investigating the wreck, no word on the condition of the driver or what caused the wreck to happen. WNCT will update this story as more information becomes available.