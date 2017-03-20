Tanker crash spills gas; closes roads in Pitt County

By Published: Updated:
Tanker accident closes roads near Wellcome Middle School.

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – The driver of a tanker truck was transported to Vidant Medical Center after his 18 wheeler crashed along Staton Mill Road in Pitt County Monday night.

The accident happened shortly after 6 p.m., just north of Wellcome Middle School. Pitt County’s Director/ Community Emergency Coordinator Allen Everette tells WNCT a fuel spill from the wreck has shut down roads in the area for safety and clean up. The roads include Staton Mill Road from Sweet Gum Road to Pug Moore Road. DOT crews will asses the situation Tuesday morning.

State Highway Patrols is investigating the wreck, no word on the condition of the driver or what caused the wreck to happen. WNCT will update this story as more information becomes available.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s