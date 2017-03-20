Proposed cuts to Meals on Wheels, other programs worry local directors

KINSTON, NC (WNCT)- Proposed budget cuts in Washington, DC have some program directors in Eastern North Carolina on high alert.

Every weekday Meals on Wheels, a federally funded program, provides Ella Dobson and so many others with food.

“Sometimes you don’t see nobody all day, but them,” food recipient, Ella Dobson said.

Tonya Adams volunteers. She said, “It’s not just about the meal we also give them the newspaper, we check on them.”

That service could be at risk if proposed cuts make their way through congress.

Lenoir County’s Council on Aging Director, Betsy Griffin said, “We will have to look for other funding programs, person donations, and contributions.”

President Donald Trump proposed to decrease the budget for the Community Block Grant. The same grant that funds meals on wheels and other nutritional programs.

“We’ve already got waiting lists for all our programs right now, people who are just waiting for a spot to open up, to give them that opportunity to have that service,” Griffin said.

Over in Pitt county, Council on Aging director Rich Zeck says reaction from the proposed budget isn’t all bad

Pitt County Council on Aging Director, Rich Zeck said, “We’ve seen an outpouring from the community. They’re very concerned about the cuts, they see the impact and so we’ve received an increase in donations and an increase in volunteers.”

The budget is still in the preliminary stages. No cuts will be made without approval from congress.