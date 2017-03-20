Potential Lack of Funds for Greenville Parks

Greenville N.C. (WNCT) – In the city of Greenville, concern is mounting over the future of area parks.

The Recreation and Parks Department says even though there there are no changes to their current routine, they’re struggling to maintain the parks.

The Town Common just opened over the weekend and leaders say they want to hold it to a high standard of cleanliness.

Yet a lack of funding may prevent that.

The department says it wants to help maintain Greenville parks and keep them beautiful for all to enjoy.

However, cleaning and maintenance require money.

“I just want to make our leadership and community aware, that yes there is a cost of building something” says Recreation and Parks Director, Gary Fenton. “Once you build it though, you wanna take care of it, you want to be proud of it, you want people to come visit it, and if it’s a beautiful positive place, they will see that it is an investment not an expense.”

The Town Common isn’t the department’s only concern.

They say insufficient funding is a system-wide issue.

The recreation and parks department says last year they were able to keep their budget down by 20 to 30 percent because of volunteers cleaning and helping maintain the parks.

The budget for 2017 has not been released yet.

