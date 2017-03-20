Person of Interest sought in Winterville fraud case

WNCT Staff Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police in Winterville need your help to identify a fraud suspect.

Officers said the person of interest in the incident used a cloned credit card to purchase items at the Walgreens located at 4211 NC 11 S on March 9 just before 4 p.m. He’s described as a light skin black male with mustache and goatee, jeans, white shirt, with a red and black hat.  He was last seen driving what appeared to be a light blue or silver Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s