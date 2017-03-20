Person of Interest sought in Winterville fraud case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police in Winterville need your help to identify a fraud suspect.

Officers said the person of interest in the incident used a cloned credit card to purchase items at the Walgreens located at 4211 NC 11 S on March 9 just before 4 p.m. He’s described as a light skin black male with mustache and goatee, jeans, white shirt, with a red and black hat. He was last seen driving what appeared to be a light blue or silver Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.