Onslow County Animal Services investigates dog shot in head

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Animal Services is investigating the shooting death of a dog.

Animal Control manager Richard Gabbert said they received a call March 13 at 4:30 p.m. about a dog they said died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Animal Control officers found the dog in the wood line off West Ridge Road near Murrill Hill Road in Jacksonville.

Officers said they found the dog with a faded, red leash connected to zip ties around the dog’s neck.

Onslow County released a picture of the dog with hopes someone may recognize it and come forward with information.

Warning, the photo may be considered graphic.

