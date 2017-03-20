New indoor skate park opens inside Greenville store

By Published:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Efforts are underway to bring the “Pro Town” USA culture back to Greenville. There’s now an indoor skate park inside one local store. The skate bowl officially opened today at Fusion off Greenville Boulevard. It’s the only public inside facility in the area.

Skaters say the extreme sports scene in our area has diminished over time. The goal with this new equipment is to bring people together.

Skater Rylan Puckett said, “Bringing skate boarding back together and it means a lot to the community and I think we’re going to see a large population growth of skate boarders happen. A lot of new skate boarders are going to emerge from this I think.”

Avid skaters are especially excited for the facility. They say for years people had to make due with other parks not intended for skateboarders.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s