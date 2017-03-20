New indoor skate park opens inside Greenville store

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Efforts are underway to bring the “Pro Town” USA culture back to Greenville. There’s now an indoor skate park inside one local store. The skate bowl officially opened today at Fusion off Greenville Boulevard. It’s the only public inside facility in the area.

Skaters say the extreme sports scene in our area has diminished over time. The goal with this new equipment is to bring people together.

Skater Rylan Puckett said, “Bringing skate boarding back together and it means a lot to the community and I think we’re going to see a large population growth of skate boarders happen. A lot of new skate boarders are going to emerge from this I think.”

Avid skaters are especially excited for the facility. They say for years people had to make due with other parks not intended for skateboarders.