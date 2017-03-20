Make it Monday: Healthier meals, diet options

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re making it healthier in this week’s Make it Monday. Millions of North Carolinians are trying to lose weight especially ahead of summer vacations and beach season.

Yet, it’s more than just looking good, it’s about being healthy.

An active lifestyle coupled with healthy eating has always been a priority for Christian Brown.

He’s a well-known local chef who once appeared on Food Network and now co-owns a Washington-based meal prep service.

Chef CB, as his friends call him, spends his early mornings cooking healthy and balanced meals for hundreds of his Green, Lean, Clean clients.

“It doesn’t have to taste bad it doesn’t have to be bland,” said Chef CB.

Each box they prepare is balanced with equal parts of green vegetables, a lean protein and clean starch. Chef CB says it’s something we can apply to our everyday lives.

“I would just encourage people who want to do this at home, doing something that’s good for you family and keep you on a healthy lifestyle, make sure you get a clean carb, a green vegetable and get a lean protein,” said Chef CB.

He suggests choosing vegetables that are freshly picked and have never been frozen.

When it comes to lean protein, Chef CB says to keep your choices fresh and local. Lean protein has a lot of health benefits like supplying your body with more protein to give you healthier blood, more energy, lower cholesterol, and reduce stress levels.

You can find your clean carbohydrates or starches anywhere; it’s just a matter of picking the right ones.

“Basically a clean starch is a lot less sugar and it’s a slow burning carb,” said Chef CB. “Where as a white potato have more sugar in them and are a quick burning carb.”

The concept can be catered to every family’s individual needs.

“As long as you stick with that formula you’ll find out you can change out the variables very easily and continue to eat flavorful foods rather than what you would consider to be a diet,” added Chef CB.

He says the meal prep industry is becoming the new version of fast food, except healthier and more cost effective. Click here to learn more about GLC.

