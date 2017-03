GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville City Council unanimously approved a measure to allow alcohol in most of the Town Common during Monday’s council meeting.

It includes more than a 0.6 acre area to drink. The idea will get its first trial run during Pirate Fest coming up at the beginning of April. It’ll then stay in effect until the end of the year. Council will then have the option to readdress or remodify.

Under the policy, people will be able to drink in the area until sunset every day.