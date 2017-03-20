General Assembly eyes changes to standards for teacher mentors

Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina General Assembly is considering a bill that would change the standards for selecting mentors for new teachers.

The current legislation for the teacher mentor program leaves some schools with no eligible mentors, something many teachers said is troubling.

If passed, the State Board of Education would develop a mentoring program to provide adequate support for new teachers in North Carolina.

“Beginning teaching can be a very difficult job,” said Seth Brown, Director of Educator Support for Pitt County Schools. “So you got to make sure you have the right support, make sure you got the right person. Sometimes the smallest details in the mentor/mentee relationship matters tremendously in making sure we keep the best teachers in the classroom.”

The bill also allows for retired teachers to be considered as mentors. Schools’ principals will be in charge of choosing the mentors.

The bill, if passed, would go into effect during the 2017-2018 school year.

