GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two businesses and a number of houses at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Myrtle Street were evacuated after a gas line in Greenville was damaged during construction Monday morning.

Greenville Fire/Rescue said the call came out around 9:30 a.m. D&L Parts, Mid-Town Grocery and a few other houses were evacuated, Greenville Fire/Rescue said.

The area was shut down, but Greenville Fire/Rescue said they hope to reopen it soon.