First Alert Forecast: Warmer and sunny on this first day of spring

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure builds in today bringing plenty of sunshine for the first day of spring. Details:

THIS MORNING: Temperatures start out in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and lower to mid 40s along the coast. Winds are light and skies are clear. You may need to save yourself a few minutes to scrape your windshield of frost.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds are staying light.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a stray shower or two tonight. We’re not as cold as temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another cold front approaches the area Tuesday bringing showers into the area overnight Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
48° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
48° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
49° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
49° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
49° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
49° F
precip:
50%
6am
Tue
49° F
precip:
30%
7am
Tue
49° F
precip:
40%
8am
Tue
50° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
57° F
precip:
10%
11am
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
50%
12am
Wed
60° F
precip:
50%
1am
Wed
59° F
precip:
30%
2am
Wed
59° F
precip:
60%
3am
Wed
57° F
precip:
80%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.