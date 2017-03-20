First Alert Forecast: Warmer and sunny on this first day of spring

SUMMARY: High pressure builds in today bringing plenty of sunshine for the first day of spring. Details:

THIS MORNING: Temperatures start out in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and lower to mid 40s along the coast. Winds are light and skies are clear. You may need to save yourself a few minutes to scrape your windshield of frost.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds are staying light.



TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a stray shower or two tonight. We’re not as cold as temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another cold front approaches the area Tuesday bringing showers into the area overnight Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 30% 49 ° F precip: 40% 50 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 40% 67 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 40% 61 ° F precip: 50% 60 ° F precip: 50% 59 ° F precip: 30% 59 ° F precip: 60% 57 ° F precip: 80% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast