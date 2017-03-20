Fire safety kits available through Onslow Co. Public Library

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–There’s a new way for kids to learn about fire safety and it starts in the library.

The four branches of the Onslow County Public Library system are now equipped with fire safety resource kits.

Each kit is equipped with a clean fireman’s helmet and two books on fire safety by author Maria Bostian. Included for parents are digital links with talking points from the authors and fire safety experts from the National Fire Protection Association.

The idea behind the kits came after an incident where children perished in a fire several years ago.

“We decided to reach out specifically to our homeschool families,” Brian Kelly, Onslow County Fire Marshal, said. “It was an audience that we didn’t capture as well as we should. We decided what better way to teach fire safety to those who can’t than through our public library.”

The kits just became available last week and can be checked out for two weeks at a time.

“It’s important to teach kids about fire safety because parents aren’t always home whenever a fire strikes, as well as, it’s a foundational building block,” Kelly said. “Just like reading, science, and math are important, learning fire safety is as well.”

All you need to get the kits is a library card. Similar kits are also in Onslow County schools.