ECU researcher studying impact of exercise on African-Americans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An ECU researcher is studying how exercise affects health, specifically in African-Americans.

Dr. Damon Swift received more than $550,000 in funding from the National Institutes of Health for the six-month study. It will evaluate how exercise affects risk factors for diabetes in obese African-Americans.

“There also may be some issues related to the actual muscle tissue itself. And we’re trying to see in our research study if walking at a moderate pace can improve risk factors for diabetes but if walking at a slightly more brisk pace can actually be more beneficial,” said Dr. Swift, Assistant Professor of Kinesiology.

Enrollment is now underway for participants who will walk 3 or 4 times a week at ECU. Click here for more information.