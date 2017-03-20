Deputies: $400,000 worth of meth mailed to Beulaville home

BEAULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men were arrested in Duplin County after the Sheriff’s Office learned Friday a package being shipped from Mexico to Beulaville contained more than $400,000 worth of liquid methamphetamine.

Kevin Hall and Raul Bautista were both arrested on drug charges. Hall faces one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Bautista faces the same charge as well as numerous other charges relating to the selling and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies said they learned on Friday about four kilograms of liquid methamphetamine were being shipped to a home on Williams Road in Beulaville, and the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, the DEA and North Carolina DMV delivered the package, leading to the two arrests.

Hall and Bautista were both placed in the Duplin County Jail. Hall was being held in lieu of $101,000 bail and Bautista was being held in lieu of $400,000 bail.