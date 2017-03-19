Week in review: fire, crime and the flu death toll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the biggest stories out of the state this past week happened in downtown Raleigh Thursday night, when an apartment building under construction went up in flames.

The blaze could be seen for miles away. Hundreds of firefighters battled it for hours.

Due to the size, hundreds of people in nearby buildings had to be evacuated.

In the East, a Leo Jenkins Cancer Institute doctor was arrested. Dr. Clinton Leinweber’s home was raided earlier in the week. He is charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin.

His son, Gregory, was later arrested after investigators discovered child porn on his laptop.

Greenville Police are now investigating an Uber driver who may have made unwanted advances on female passengers.

Several women have come out saying the driver would stalk them after the ride. One passenger said he locked her in his car until she agreed to give him her number.

ECU junior Deidra Babson recalled her experience with the driver.

“I can take you out on a date if you don’t mind going out with an older man, and I was like oh my gosh, you know, yeah alright bye, and quickly scooted into the apartment,” she said.

Uber has since suspended the driver pending an investigation.

The flu death toll increased over the past week, with 20 more people across North Carolina dying from it. One of those deaths occurred in Lenoir County.

The total death toll from the flu in North Carolina now sits at 110.