Wake County deputies find body of teen who vanished after crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of Lauren Maria Jenkins, who had been missing since Friday night.

Jenkins, 17, was involved in a crash late Friday night at the intersection of Leesville Road and Oneal Road.

Sheriff’s office officials say Lauren was last seen walking away from that accident and had not been seen or heard from since.

Officials say her body was found in a wooded area Sunday near the intersection where the crash happened, which was in north Raleigh.

Authorities were searching around 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of the 8700 block of West Lake Court for Jenkins, Wake County deputies said.

A K-9 officer picked up a scent near two ponds in the woods and then spotted a neighbor pointing toward the ponds, according to officials. The neighbor found Jenkins’ body near the two ponds.

Jenkins’ body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of death

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.