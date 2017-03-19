Wake County deputies find body of teen who vanished after crash

WNCN STAFF Published:
wncn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —  The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of Lauren Maria Jenkins, who had been missing since Friday night.

Jenkins, 17, was involved in a crash late Friday night at the intersection of Leesville Road and Oneal Road.

Sheriff’s office officials say Lauren was last seen walking away from that accident and had not been seen or heard from since.

Officials say her body was found in a wooded area Sunday near the intersection where the crash happened, which was in north Raleigh.

Authorities were searching around 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of the 8700 block of West Lake Court for Jenkins, Wake County deputies said.

A K-9 officer picked up a scent near two ponds in the woods and then spotted a neighbor pointing toward the ponds, according to officials. The neighbor found Jenkins’ body near the two ponds.

Jenkins’ body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of death

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s