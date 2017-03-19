UNC will play Friday night at 7pm in Memphis in NCAA South Region semifinal on WNCT-TV 9

NEW York (WNCT) – CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24 (7 p.m.-Midnight, ET, both days), with all remaining games available in their entirety across TBS and CBS, in addition to NCAA March Madness Live. Exclusive live coverage will begin on TBS both days with Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off at 6 p.m. and will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick following the network’s second game.

Following are the tip times and announcer assignments for Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinal games. Game matchups for Saturday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 6 p.m. on TBS – will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the night’s games. Sunday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 2 p.m. on CBS – will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the night’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 3, will be broadcast on CBS.

Regional Semifinals – Thursday, March 23 (7 p.m.-Midnight ET) 7:09 p.m. CBS Kansas City I Oregon vs. Michigan Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson 7:39 p.m. TBS San Jose I Gonzaga vs. West Virginia Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Lewis Johnson After conc. I CBS Kansas City II Kansas vs. Purdue Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson After conc. I TBS San Jose II Arizona vs. Xavier Anderson / Webber // Johnson Regional Semifinals – Friday, March 24 (7 p.m.-Midnight ET) 7:09 p.m. CBS Memphis I North Carolina vs. Butler Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson 7:29 p.m. TBS New York I Baylor vs. South Carolina Verne Lundquist / Jim Spanarkel // Allie LaForce After conc. I CBS Memphis II Kentucky vs. UCLA Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson After conc. I TBS New York II Florida vs. Wisconsin Lundquist / Spanarkel // LaForce