FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) – A family is without a house after a fire damages their Duplin County home.

Firefighters tell WNCT, it happened just after 11:30a.m. Sunday.

The Faison Fire Department says firefighters were called to s structure fire at a home on Hwy 403 just outside of town.

When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Firefighters from Calypso, Warsaw and Duplin EMS all responded to the fire.

No one was hurt during the fire; however, six people were displaced.