First Alert Forecast: Showers linger for Sunday

SUMMARY: An upper level low will pivot through eastern North Carolina today, bringing gusty winds and rain showers. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers through mid to late afternoon. Windy and chilly with highs only near 50.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Chilly. Lows will be in the 30’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: The next cold front moves into eastern North Carolina late Tuesday. Expect more rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday. We’ll briefly jump into the 60’s & 70’s Tuesday before temperatures are knocked back into the 50’s Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 42 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 40% 49 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast