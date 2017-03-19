First Alert Forecast: Showers linger for Sunday

SUMMARY: An upper level low will pivot through eastern North Carolina today, bringing gusty winds and rain showers. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers through mid to late afternoon. Windy and chilly with highs only near 50.

 

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Chilly. Lows will be in the 30’s.

 

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the 60’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: The next cold front moves into eastern North Carolina late Tuesday. Expect more rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday. We’ll briefly jump into the 60’s & 70’s Tuesday before temperatures are knocked back into the 50’s Wednesday and Thursday.

 

