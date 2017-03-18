White House fence jumper on grounds for 16 minutes before being caught

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – New details show the man who jumped the fence at the White House was on the grounds for 16 minutes before being caught by security officials.

A Secret Service source told CNN video surveillance showed 26-year-old Jonathan Tran hopping a fence in the northwest corner near the Treasury building. He then jumped a gate near an unmanned guard post, and walked along the driveway.

The source said Tran set off several alarms, but went unnoticed because the alarms may have failed.

Tran made his way through the First Lady’s Garden before finally being caught at the entrance to the president’s residence, just below the president’s bedroom.

President Trump was inside at the time.

The incident has alarmed several high ranking members of Congress.

“We spent billions of dollars to secure it. The president was in the residence that night. How can some person can go up to the fence, jump it, be on the ground, for what Secretary Kelly, I got off the phone with him literally about an hour ago, Secretary Kelly told me that this person was there on the ground for 17 minutes, went undetected, was able to get up next to the White House, hide behind a pillar, look through a window, rattle the door handle,” said Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah). “It’s just beyond comprehension especially because this is not the first time this has happened.”

On Thursday, an agent had her laptop stolen out of her car in Brooklyn that had Trump Tower floor plans and evacuation protocols on it. The Secret Service said the laptop is encrypted.