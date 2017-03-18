Volunteers gather in the rain to plant 110 trees in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite the rainy cold conditions, around 100 volunteers still gathered Saturday morning in Greenville to plan 110 trees along a new stretch of the greenway.

Organizers said the annual event helps to give back to the environment, and replace the trees that fall throughout the year.

“It’s more than aesthetics because these trees produce carbon from carbon dioxide and they keep soil erosion down,” said Hunt McKinnon with ReLeaf.

People of all ages participated in the community tree day. Some ECU students were also on hand.

Bai Xiong and fellow classmates started a ReLeaf chapter at ECU this semester. So far, they have around 10 members, and were all excited to participate in the event.

“We want to leave a footprint behind, a good footprint, like trees behind,” she said. “You know later generations they will still be here, so that’s why it’s important.”

A large number of the trees were donated.

A ribbon cutting to officially open the new section of greenway was scheduled for Saturday, but was moved to Wednesday because of the weather.

