Two men charged with kidnapping, armed robbery in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – Goldsboro Police have arrested two men in connection with several armed robberies over the past three months.

49 year old Richard Larry Turner and 31 year old Warren Land Baker Jr. are both charged with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and two counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, the Goldsboro Police Department and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division have been investigating armed robberies at two convenience stores.

The robberies occurred on December 15th, 2016 at the Dollar General Store on the 2500 block of NC Highway 13 North, and January 10th, 2017 at the Dollar General store on the 100 block of Genoa Crossing Road.

Turner remains at the Wayne County Detention Center under a $157,000 bond.

Baker is currently at the Cumberland County jail for armed robbery of a Dollar General and a Starbucks located in Fayetteville.