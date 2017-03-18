Suspect in Tennessee Amber Alert added to TBI Top 10 Most Wanted list

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had added the suspect in an ongoing statewide Amber Alert to the Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Tad Cummins now also faces an aggravated kidnapping charges, which could carry a sentence of eight to 10 years if convicted.

TBI says they are worried because they have received a “shockingly low” number of leads in the case of Elizabeth Thomas, which they say means they could be out of the public eye or outside of the original net cast.

Friday marks four days since an Amber Alert was issued for Thomas, 15, after she disappeared Monday morning. The TBI has said they are “extremely concerned” for her.

Previous: TBI ‘extremely concerned’ for victim in Tennessee Amber Alert

It’s believed she is with Cummins, 50, a former Maury County teacher also charged with sexual contact with a minor in regards to an incident with the girl.

The TBI wants to hear from anyone who had any interaction with him or Thomas before they disappeared.

She is a 15-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Tad Cummins is a 50-year-old white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

He is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

The TBI would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may prove beneficial in the ongoing search to 1-800-TBI-FIND. If you spot the vehicle and can verify the license plate to be TN 976-ZPT, call 911.

PHOTOS: Statewide AMBER Alert issued for missing Middle Tennessee teen View as listOpen Gallery 1 of 10 Elizabeth Thomas (source: TBI)