Students compete in Science Olympiad

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Scientists of the future had a chance to get competitive and show off their skills at the North Carolina Science Olympiad in Greenville.

This years competition was held at J.H. Rose High School and hosted more than 350 elementary students competed in STEM related games like blasting rockets, design challenges and science charades.

Event organizers say opening the doors to students from different schools is a great way to bring the community together.

“The best part about it is really seeing the kids faces not just when they get their awards but when they make new friends that they didn’t have before, they open up to kids from other schools and learn things from them,” said Elementary Science Olympiad director Fritz Robinett.

The event has grown drastically over the past four years in Greenville.

There are 34 Science Olympiads happening across the state for elementary students this year.

Students are able to continue competing in Science Olympiad competitions throughout their time in school.

Science Olympiad offers competitions for middle and high school students as well.