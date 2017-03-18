Pamlico Co. mother arrested for felony child abuse

REELSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pamlico County mother has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse after her child accidentally took some type of opiate-based narcotic.

A 911 call was made around 5 p.m. Friday in reference to a 3-year-old child that had possibly taken adult medication. That child was transported to Carolina East Medical Center.

After evaluation, medical staff determined the child had taken some type of opiate-based narcotic.

After collecting evidence and interviews at the scene, deputies arrested and charged Virginia Elizabeth Humphrey with felony child abuse. Humphrey was given a $30,000 bond and placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center.

The Pamlico County Department of Social Services assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.